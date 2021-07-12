Tributes to former Dr Martens and Rushden & Diamonds owner Max Griggs

Tributes have been paid to Max Griggs, the former owner of Northamptonshire boot maker Dr. Martens.

Mr Griggs, who has died aged 82, made his fortune with the firm after buying the patent to the design in the 1960s.

He later went on to form Rushden & Diamonds Football Club, helping them rise through the leagues to what is now League One.

Rushden & Diamonds FC folded in 2011 and a new club, AFC Rushden & Diamonds was set up by supporters.

The club released a statement saying: "Max will be fondly remembered by all supporters of both Rushden & Diamonds FC and AFC Rushden & Diamonds and he will be greatly missed.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time."