Warning over discarding masks as PM says it will be a personal choice

Play video

Watch Stuart Leithes' report for ITV News Anglia

Covid restrictions are set to end in England next week after Boris Johnson set out plans for the final step of easing lockdown on the 19th July.

There will be no limits on social contact and all venues currently closed will be allowed to reopen, including nightclubs.

It also means weddings and funerals will be able to take place without restrictions

Face coverings will also no longer be legally required in shops, schools, hospitality, or on public transport after so-called 'Freedom Day'.

However, guidance will be in place to suggest where people might choose to wear one.

Northamptonshire's Director of Public Health Lucy Wightman has urged caution for those who would be inclined to discard their masks.

"With covid rates going up I will certainly be taking a personal choice to continue wearing a mask in crowded spaces or indoors," she said. "I'd encourage everybody to do the same.

"This is now going to be a choice rather than written in legislation, but the evidence is undoubtably there that these measures do reduce the onward transmission of viruses."

Many people will be concerned about not wearing a mask in a public place. Credit: ITV News Anglia

At the Three Wise Monkeys in Colchester, they know some customers won't feel comfortable coming in with fewer restrictions.

Charles Rogers, pub manager, said: "Everyone's got to make their own personal decision. If you don't feel comfortable coming into busy packed places then maybe they're best avoided for the time being."