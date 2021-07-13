Great Yarmouth's Winter Gardens saved with £10 million lottery grant

The country’s only surviving seaside cast iron and glass winter garden in Great Yarmouth will receive a new lease of life with nearly £10 million in lottery funding.

The Grade II listed structure is in desperate need of repair and had been at acute, immediate, risk of loss.

With the new funding it will be restored to its former glory as a People’s Palace on the seafront, bringing new life to the heart of the town.

The year-round attraction will have gardens and seated areas, and offer relaxation, education and entertainment.

It is a nationally-important heritage gem, worthy of such significant national funding Cllr Carl Smith and Cllr Trevor Wainwright, Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The renovated Winter Gardens will be a carbon neutral attraction Credit: ITV Anglia

It will be a year-round free carbon neutral attraction, creating jobs, and featuring new planting to reflect the Norfolk town's historic global trading links.

There'll also be a new first floor with galleries, viewing areas and an education space.

90 New jobs created

In a joint statement, Cllr Carl Smith and Cllr Trevor Wainwright, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said, “Not only do the Winter Gardens hold a very important place in the story of Great Yarmouth and in our community’s hearts, but this award is an affirmation that it is also a nationally-important heritage gem, worthy of such significant national funding.”