Northamptonshire primary school girls try their hand as Formula One engineers

Primary school girls from Northamptonshire have been getting the chance to try their hand at being a Formula One engineer at Silverstone race track today.

Girls from Bliss Charity School at Nether Heyford were there as part of the Girls On Track initiative, aimed at getting more girls and women involved in engineering and motorsport.

Girls from Bliss Charity School joining the pit crew at Silverstone Credit: ITV Anglia

Kathryn Richards, who works for Mercedes, is the only female wind tunnel technician in F1.

There are a few women, in the pit lane you see them. In the factories there are a few more but certainly in my department in the wind tunnel I am the only wind tunnel test technician I don't know any others yet in f1, if there is one i'd love to meet her, so yes, we do need a few more. Kathryn Richards, wind tunnel technician

Diversity in motorsport has been in the spotlight recently after Stevenage born F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, commissioned a report released today highlighting the need to get more black and asian people into the sport.

It suggests more apprenticeships and work placements should be used to encourage a more diverse workforce, as well as more scholarships for black students in related subjects, and a diversity and inclusion charter.

Over the years there have been some high profile female drivers, but in the whole history of F1 only five women have entered a grand prix in comparison to hundreds of men.

At the moment there are none.

But Girls on the Track isn't just about drivers. It wants to grow interest in behind the scenes roles too, roles that are integral to the success of a whole team.

