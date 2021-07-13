Norwich City have signed midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou from French club OGC Nice for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old was vice-captain at Ligue 1 side Nice and scored five goals in 33 appearances for the club last season in all competitions.

He has also played in the Europa League and Champions League.

The Frenchman has signed a three-year deal at Carrow Road and will add competition to a midfield department that has lost Moritz Leitner, Alex Tettey, Mario Vrančić, Marco Stiepermann and Oliver Skipp over the summer.

“I’m very excited to join Norwich City and discover my new future with the club and its fans. I can’t wait to play football in Norwich colours," Lees-Melou said.

“I spoke with Daniel [Farke] and Stuart [Webber]. We had a very long conversation about football and the vision for the team. I’ve heard a lot about how Norwich plays football in the right manner and style and also the club’s spirit and mentality. I love that and that got me very excited.

“I appreciate the opportunity in this club and wanted to get the move sorted and start quickly. I’m excited to discover a new country, language and play in the biggest league in the world.”

Head coach Daniel Farke added: “We’re delighted to have been able to sign a player like Pierre. There are a lot of things to like about him and his football qualities.

“We think Pierre will help us in the Premier League. He has a great character and personality. It is not a coincidence and is always a good sign when a player is allowed to wear the captain’s armband at such a big club like Nice."