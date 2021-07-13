Rosa the Retriever in beach rescue drama after Norfolk seal chase goes wrong

Play video

Lifeguards at Sea Palling in Norfolk had to rescue an inquisitive dog who headed out to sea to inspect the local population of seals.

Rosa the Retriever was spotted heading away from shore towards the seals by people on the beach on Sunday July 3.

Luckily lifeguards Rebecca Cooper and Greta Balfour went in pursuit on their rescue boards.

They managed to get alongside the dog and guide her back to safety, while a colleague stayed on the beach to keep an eye on human swimmers.

The lifeguards said Rosa was still full of energy and managed the return to shore easily.

Once ashore, the Sea Palling RNLI team ensured that the dog had not taken in toomuch water and then reunited Rosa with her owner.

Rosa is reunited with her owner back on shore Credit: RNLI

Lifeguard Rebecca congratulated Rosa’s owner for staying calm and notentering the water: "Although Rosa was stuck out at sea, it was great that her ownerstayed calm and dialled 999 for the Coastguard.

The RNLI rescue animals to ensure that the public don’t put themselves in danger bytrying to do so. Rosa’s owner’s level-headedness meant that we could bring her dogback safely.’

If your pet goes into the water or gets stuck in mud, the advice is not to go after it. Move to a place you can get to safely and call its name. If you think your pet is in danger, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.