Greater Anglia have said passengers will be encouraged to continue to wear masks after covid restrictions are lifted on Monday - but they won't be forced to.

The government is pressing ahead with it's so-called 'Freedom Day' and lifting all restrictions from Monday, despite official acknowledgement that there could be 100,000 new cases a day this summer.

All covid restrictions will be removed, and although public health officials are still encouraging people to wear masks in crowded areas and for businesses to use covid passports, it will not be a legal requirement.

The choice to wear a mask will be up to the individual.

Greater Anglia has said that the extra cleaning measures it introduced will remain in place and that all carriages will be ventilated to try to ensure safety, but that nobody will be forced to wear a mask after Monday.

Jonathan Denby, Head of Corporate Affairs at Greater Anglia said:

It's not mandatory from next week, clearly it's a personal choice but very clearly also is that it's a recommendation that you do wear one if the train is busy or you are in a busy place and we tend to find customers have tended to follow the guidance that's been in place at their time so our expectation is that people will Jonathan Denby, Greater Anglia

Ministers were careful to remind people that although restrictions are being removed, the pandemic is not over and the vaccination programme not yet complete.

They've also suggested that people continue to socially distance where appropriate, but none of this advice will be a legal requirement after Monday.

The government is also recommending the use of 'domestic vaccine passports' that would allow people to show whether they are double-jabbed or have had a negative test result before entering a nightclub or event. But not all business owners have welcomed this idea.

Charters river bar in Peterborough for example has said they won't be asking their customers if they've been vaccinated.

Paul Hook, the manager, said: