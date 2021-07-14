Essex Police have issued a statement in response to a torrent of racist abused faced by Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after England's Euro 2020 final loss.

Abusive messages flooded the players' social media accounts, with widespread condemnation including from England manager Gareth Southgate, the Prime Minister, and the Duke of Cambridge.

Now Essex Police have issued a warning to anyone who posts vile messages of hate.

Superintendent Richard Melton, Essex Police force lead for Hate Crime, Hostility and Anti-Social Behaviour, said:

“We, like many people across Essex, have been horrified by the racial abuse directed at England players Marcus Rashford, Jaydon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. Although the result wasn't what we hoped for, it's absolutely no excuse for the appalling behaviour we have seen reported across the country.

We would like to remind our residents that racial abuse of any kind in Essex is not acceptable and will be investigated. Everyone has the right to live, work and socialise in Essex without fear of abuse. Superintendent Richard Melton

He added: “If you do not want to report your experiences directly to us, or you do not want to give your details, you can also go to www.report-it.org.uk to do so.”