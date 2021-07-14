Felixstowe professional golfer reaches the Open Championship for the first time

Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Donovan Blake

It's been a dream for Sam Forgan to play in the Open Championships and now the coaching professional at Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club in Suffolk, has his chance.

After more than a dozen attempts to make it, Sam has qualified.

I've been trying to do it for a long time now, this is my twelfth or thirteenth go. I've been doing it since I was pretty young and to make it was a pretty surreal experience really. You're in the zone trying to do it, and when you finally make it, you sort of realise what you've done. So that's what the last few days have been like for me really. Sam Forgan, Professional golfer

Sam came through regional and final qualifying rounds to book his spot. His quest to rub shoulders with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter at Sandwich in Kent, was also followed by the tournament's TV service. He was one of four players highlighted on the Road to the Open.

Lockdown last year provided challenges for Sam with golf suspended during that time.

I had quite a busy few months planned with coaching, and obviously like March-April time is kind of the opening of golf season really. Tournaments-wise I had a schedule planned. Coaching-wise I had quite a lot of stuff planned and then all of a sudden it was like 'Right you can't do that anymore. Sam Forgan, Professional golfer

Sam Forgan at his club in Suffolk. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Playing at Royal St George's was something Sam hadn't experienced before this week. But he believes he'll be able to handle the demanding terrain at Sandwich because it's similar to his home course.

This year is the 149th edition of the world's oldest tournament and having waited so long for an opportunity to play in it, Sam will be hoping he performs well enough to feature in next year's landmark event, the 150th at St Andrews, the home of golf.