Felixstowe professional golfer reaches the Open Championship for the first time
Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Donovan Blake
It's been a dream for Sam Forgan to play in the Open Championships and now the coaching professional at Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club in Suffolk, has his chance.
After more than a dozen attempts to make it, Sam has qualified.
Sam came through regional and final qualifying rounds to book his spot. His quest to rub shoulders with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter at Sandwich in Kent, was also followed by the tournament's TV service. He was one of four players highlighted on the Road to the Open.
Lockdown last year provided challenges for Sam with golf suspended during that time.
Playing at Royal St George's was something Sam hadn't experienced before this week. But he believes he'll be able to handle the demanding terrain at Sandwich because it's similar to his home course.
This year is the 149th edition of the world's oldest tournament and having waited so long for an opportunity to play in it, Sam will be hoping he performs well enough to feature in next year's landmark event, the 150th at St Andrews, the home of golf.