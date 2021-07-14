Ipswich Town have made MK Dons midfielder Scott Fraser their eighth signing of the summer.

The 26-year-old scored 14 goals for the Dons in League One last season and also registered six assists.

Fraser had interest from Championship clubs but decided to move to Portman Road after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

The Scot joined MK Dons on a free transfer last summer after leaving Burton Albion.

He's the second new arrival of the week at Ipswich following the signing of striker Joe Pigott on Monday.

Fraser has penned a three-year contract with Town.

“I have seen the players the club have signed recently and it’s a massive club that clearly wants to go places so I’m delighted to be part of it," Fraser said.

"If the opportunity came along, I wanted to join a club that had ambitions to get in the Championship and not just survive, but to kick on from there and when I spoke to Mark (Ashton) and the gaffer here, that is what I took from it.”

Scott Fraser celebrates scoring for MK Dons. Credit: PA

Manager Paul Cook added: “Scott is 26 years of age and has played in England for a number of years. He was blossoming at Burton and then took it up another level at MK Dons where he was one of the standout players in the division last season. It’s great to have him here.”

Defending the decision to sell Fraser, Dons boss Russell Martin said: “Naturally we are disappointed to lose Scott but we were prepared for this eventuality.

“An important part of our recruitment process is succession planning and we are incredibly excited with both the players that we already have in the building, and those we hope will arrive before the end of the summer transfer window.”