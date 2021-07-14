Northampton 'Super Station' given Listed Status

Play video

ITV News Anglia's Jonathon Stevens spoke to Steve Corcoran from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service about the history of The Mounts

An iconic Northamptonshire fire station has become a listed building.

The 1930s Mounts station in Northampton has been given Grade II status by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.

A 'Spotters Hut' on the roof of the station was used during the Second World War to look out for falling bombs. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Historic England's reasons for making the station listed are:

It was designed by an established regional architect and is of equal quality and stature to major listed fire stations of the 1930s.

It is a good example of a ‘super station’ providing a imposing brigade headquarters.

It is little altered and has an intact and model plan-form.

It is associated with W J Bassett-Lowke, chairman of the committee overseeing the new civic centre in Northampton, who is considered to be one of the most important promoters of Modernism in the country.

It has very strong group value with the adjoining Grade II listed swimming baths as part of a cohesive planned civic complex.

Known as a 'Super Station', The Mounts Fire Station is considered as one of the finest of its time and is a much loved landmark for the people of Northampton.

The station also has the longest working fireman poles in the country, possibly in Europe with a 30 ft drop.