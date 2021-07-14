Northampton 'Super Station' given Listed Status

  • ITV News Anglia's Jonathon Stevens spoke to Steve Corcoran from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service about the history of The Mounts

An iconic Northamptonshire fire station has become a listed building. 

The 1930s Mounts station in Northampton has been given Grade II status by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.

A 'Spotters Hut' on the roof of the station was used during the Second World War to look out for falling bombs. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Historic England's reasons for making the station listed are:

  • It was designed by an established regional architect and is of equal quality and stature to major listed fire stations of the 1930s.

  • It is a good example of a ‘super station’ providing a imposing brigade headquarters.

  • It is little altered and has an intact and model plan-form.

  • It is associated with W J Bassett-Lowke, chairman of the committee overseeing the new civic centre in Northampton, who is considered to be one of the most important promoters of Modernism in the country.

  • It has very strong group value with the adjoining Grade II listed swimming baths as part of a cohesive planned civic complex.

Known as a 'Super Station', The Mounts Fire Station is considered as one of the finest of its time and is a much loved landmark for the people of Northampton.

The station also has the longest working fireman poles in the country, possibly in Europe with a 30 ft drop.

The 'Pole drops' within the fire station are the longest working poles in the country, possibly Europe. Credit: ITV News Anglia