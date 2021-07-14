Surge in speech delays in young children due to the pandemic

Play video

Experts have warned that more children are struggling to speak and understand words because of the pandemic.

Because there has been less human contact during the pandemic, it is estimated that 1.5 million children and young people are struggling to speak and understand words.

Lockdowns and self-isolation has meant missing time off school or nursery, and children haven't been able to see much of their friends and relatives.

I CAN, a children's communication charity, has described it as a "huge concern" and is calling for action.

We believe about 1.5 million children need more help with speaking and understanding language and that is a really huge concern for us as a charity, because being able to speak and being able to use and understand language is just fundamental to a child's development. Jane Harris, Chief Executive, I CAN

Becky spoke to reporter Lauren Hall about the struggles her daughter has faced. Credit: ITV News

Becky Crombie's daughter Mia is three and a half years old and has a speech delay.

She told ITV News the pandemic has affected her speech and has made it difficult to get help:

"I just think if the pandemic wasn't here and that we'd had access to speech therapy, that Mia would be a very different child because she'd have had the support that she needed."

An NHS spokesperson said: “Face-to-face speech and language therapy appointments are available alongside virtual appointments, with NHS staff working hard to bring services back to pre-pandemic levels shortly.”Meanwhile, the government says an early language intervention programme is being rolled out across the UK to help thousands of reception-age children with their speech and communication.