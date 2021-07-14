Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura

Tom Fadden has Cerebral Palsy and has spent most of the last eighteen months shielding at his home near Norwich.

He's not classed as being clinically extremely vulnerable but has made the choice to shield since the start of the pandemic to protect himself from covid because of his health issues.

For Tom, the idea of the so-called 'Freedom Day' fills him with fear.

People are calling it freedom day, I would say it's a day of apprehension, a day of fear for a significant number of vulnerable people out there. Tom Faddon, Shielder

Tom is also a wheelchair user and says it is often difficult to move away from people quickly enough to maintain social distancing.

He's urging people to be courteous to those who are vulnerable and to wear masks to protect those around them in the community who need to be protected.

It's not just about the individual, it's about the community and we are members of the community, whether we are vulnerable or clinically extremely vulnerable. Wearing a mask in situations where you can't socially distance, so public transport is something I am particularly apprehensive about, doing that is a courtesy to others who still need to go out and will have problems if they get covid Tom Fadden, Shielder

Tom believes the quick release of restrictions by the government is wrong.

"We're talking about life and death and when you are talking about vulnerable and particularly clinically vulnerable people, that is the situation we're in."

"The mark of a civilised society is how it treats its most vulnerable and I think yet again we've been forgotten about."

Tom and other Clinally vulnerable people like him won't be told to shield from Monday.

The government has issued some advice for people who are vulnerable:

Go to shops at quieter times of day.

Meet outside with friends.

Ask visitors to take a lateral flow tests.

Play video

Watch a short clip with Martin Ledwick, Head Information Nurse with Cancer Research UK about the government's new advice for the clinically vulnerable.

Tom is not alone with his concerns, Raj Sehgal runs four care homes in West Norfolk and lost eight residents during the pandemic.

He's worried the restrictions are being relaxed too quickly.

Raj Seghal is the Managing Director of ArmsCare Ltd which operates four care homes in West Norfolk Credit: ITV News Anglia