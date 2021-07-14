Workers vote to strike in fresh pay row at Weetabix

Workers at the Weetabix factory in Kettering have voted in favour of industrial action in a dispute over shift payments.

Usdaw members voted unanimously for action and the union said it anticipates that the first 24-hour stoppage will be called within a week from July 28, with further 24 or 48-hour walkouts taking place on a periodic basis until a resolution is found.

It is very disappointing that the company has pushed this dispute to the point of industrial action, which is very much a last resort Ed Leach, Usdaw's area organiser

The union says the the 100% vote in favour shows how strongly members feel.

The dispute centres on premium pay for unsocial hours.

We will remain in close consultation with unions and are confident that together we can avoid any product shortages while we implement necessary new ways of working to keep our cereal bars line competitive Weetabix Food Company

Last month the Unite union called off it's strike action in a pay dispute amid fresh talks.