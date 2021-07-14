Workers vote to strike in fresh pay row at Weetabix
Workers at the Weetabix factory in Kettering have voted in favour of industrial action in a dispute over shift payments.
Usdaw members voted unanimously for action and the union said it anticipates that the first 24-hour stoppage will be called within a week from July 28, with further 24 or 48-hour walkouts taking place on a periodic basis until a resolution is found.
The union says the the 100% vote in favour shows how strongly members feel.
The dispute centres on premium pay for unsocial hours.
Last month the Unite union called off it's strike action in a pay dispute amid fresh talks.