Luton Town have continued their busy summer with the signing of Zimbabwe international Admiral Muskwe from Leicester City.

The 22-year-old scored three goals during a loan spell with Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship last season.

Having spent much of his career out on loan, the forward has now joined Luton on a permanent deal after the Hatters agreed an undisclosed fee.

Muskwe previously played for England at youth level before switching his international allegiance to Zimbabwe.

He becomes Luton's eighth signing of the transfer window so far.

"We are delighted to have signed another player who has been a target for a while," manager Nathan Jones said.

“Coming from a wonderful club like Leicester, he has great pedigree and his arrival adds quality right across the front three as he can play numerous roles. Having beaten a number of other teams to his signature, we can’t wait to get working with him.”