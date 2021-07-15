M11 reopens after fierce lorry fire leaves road covered in debris

The lorry fire closed the M11 Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue

Fire crews had to tackle a fierce blaze on the M11 when a lorry carrying aerosols caught fire.

The road has reopened this morning after being resurfaced overnight.

The M11 had to be closed in both directions after the fire on the southbound carriageway between Duxford (Junction 10) and Stansted Airport (Junction 8) just before 5pm on July 14.

Crews from Newport, Saffron Walden, Dunmow, Stansted and Hawkwell went to the scene.

Station Manager Dave Bond said: "The articulated lorry was carrying aerosol cans which exploded and scattered across both side of the carriageway. Thankfully the driver was not badly hurt.

"I must praise crews who worked extremely hard to establish a water supply in such a remote location and quickly get the incident under control.