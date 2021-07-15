Norfolk Police confirm Bradwell house fire death not suspicious

Police investigating a fatal house fire in Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth, have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to the house in Chestnut Avenue at 11.18pm on Friday 9 July.

A man found inside was taken to hospital where he died the following day (10 July).

Following a Home Office post mortem examination, the cause of death was established as breathing in smoke and natural causes.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.