Police seize cigarettes, cash and cars in raid targeting organised crime gangs

Four men have been arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of smuggling cigarettes and tobacco.

Police seized goods, vehicles and cash in an operation targeting organised crime groups in the London Road area of the city.

Six vehicles, including two vans loaded with suspected illegally imported cigarettes, were seized, along with about £12,000 in cash, 230,520 cigarettes and 24 kilos of tobacco.

The four men, three aged 36 and one aged 41, have all been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station next month while enquiries continue.

Some of the goods seized by police Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Sergeant Jason Hancock, of the norther Neighbourhood Support Team, said: “One of the priorities for the Neighbourhood Support Team is to target and disrupt organised crime groups operating in our towns and cities. This week’s activity no doubt will have had that effect.

“The public are the eyes and ears of our communities therefore I would ask anyone with concerns about illegal activity to get in touch – if you think something isn’t right, it more than likely isn’t.”