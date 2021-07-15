New Norwich City signing Milot Rashica says it will be a "dream" to play in the Premier League next season.

The Kosovo international joined the Canaries from German club Werder Bremen last month and will become the club's record signing once certain clauses are met.

The winger had been consistently linked with clubs across Europe after starring in the Bundesliga, but was impressed with Norwich's vision for the future.

Rashica's arrival at Carrow Road has caused quite a stir in his homeland, and he says it will be an honour to represent Kosovo in one of the biggest leagues in the world.

Play video

Watch an extended interview with Milot Rashica

"I can easily say that it was a dream for me (to move to the Premier League)," Rashica said.

"Since we were kids, in our country we used to watch a lot of Premier League games and everyone there (Kosovo) still follows every game. So, it was a dream and I'm very happy to be here. I will give everything to make it work."

Rashica's creativity will help to fill the void left by the departure of fellow winger Emi Buendía who joined Aston Villa earlier this summer in what was a club record sale for the Canaries.

Although not a direct replacement for the Argentinian, Rashica is confident that he can step into Buendía's shoes.

"I've seen that he (Buendía) did really well and he's a really good player. But, I hope I can also have a good season and score as many goals and assists as I can," said Rashica.

"The training is a little bit different to what I was used to at Bremen, but day by day I'm getting used to it and I'm trying to make everything go the right way. Until now, everything is working and I just hope to continue like this."