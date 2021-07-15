Reopening plans spark concerns over Covid passports

Play video

You can watch Graham Stothard's piece here on reopening in the west of the Anglia region.

You can watch Russell Hookey's piece on reopening in the east of the region here.

As we move ever closer to the so called 'Freedom Day' - the backlash and division begins over the use of Covid passports.

With almost all legal restrictions ending in just 4 days time some hospitality firms here in the east will be asking customers to prove they are free of the virus.

That's prompted anger among some, while businesses say the government is simply passing the buck. The Prime Minister though says it's a matter of of social responsibility.

Well this weekend 120 thousand fans will take part in the biggest Covid passport test event in the world - at Silverstone, meanwhile in Norwich one pub landlord is faced with a difficult dilemma.

The landlord of the Murderers pub in Norwich says he'll be asking drinkers for proof they've had at least one covid jab.

In doing so though he's angered those who are against so called vaccine passports.

The Government HAS encouraged larger hospitality venues to request proof of vaccines from Monday but it won't be compulsory. Norfolk County Council says a third wave of Covid needed to be considered by business owners.

Vaccine passports show someone has been fully vaccinated, had a recent negative test, or they've had Covid in the last 6 months

You can get a digital version on the NHS App or NHS website.

You can request a paper version, which is sent in the post, however that will only show that you are fully vaccinated.

Theatre bosses too are having to work out how performances will be staged safely.

At the New Wolseley in Ipswich they're also rejecting the idea of passports but say mask wearing will remain a requirement.

One challenge for all venues will be a lack of legislation to back up their decisions.

Most safety requirements become discretionary from Monday

Leaving some claiming the Government has shifted the burden of imposing restrictions and the public reaction onto local businesses.