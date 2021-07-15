Suffolk grandfather fined after grandson used his gun to shoot friend in face

A grandfather's been fined £500 for failing to lock his guns away properly after his teenage grandson used one to shoot a friend in the face.

The 16-year-old, who was last month found guilty of attempted murder, took the Beretta and drove to Kesgrave, near Ipswich in Suffolk, in his father's car.

The boy then shot his victim, whom he had known since primary school, from less than 5ft (1.5m) away on September 7 last year - the first day back since the first national coronavirus lockdown.

The teenager's trial at Ipswich Crown Court was told that the victim's injuries were "devastating and life-changing" and that he has been left "partially paralysed".

The boy's grandfather, from Ipswich, admitted failing to comply with a condition of a shotgun certificate, a court official said.

Court papers say that on September 7 2020 the pensioner is said to have failed to secure the shotguns named on his shotgun certificate in a secure gun cabinet.

The defendant is said to have left the gun cabinet "open with the keys in it, leaving the premises un-alarmed and garage insecure with guns insecure inside of property, providing alarm codes to the property to others, thereby allowing access to shotguns and ammunition by unauthorised persons namely (his grandson)".

A court official said the defendant, who was sentenced at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Thursday, was fined #500 and ordered to pay #105 costs and a #50 victim surcharge.

He's also had his shotgun licence revoked - the court heard he had no desire to shoot again or keep the weapons.

The defendant's grandson is due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court for attempted murder on September 3.