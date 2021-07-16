Bedford Borough Council appoints new Chief Executive

Laura Church is set to become the new Chief Executive at Bedford Borough Council.

The decision comes following approval at Full Council on Wednesday 14 July and she is expected to take on the new role later this year.

I am very much looking forward to joining Bedford Borough Council as the new Chief Executive. After all my time working just down the A6, I am excited to make this move and bring my experience to deliver my best for the Borough. Laura Church, newly appointed Chief Executive at Bedford Borough Council

Laura has been at Luton Borough Council since 1988, working initially in planning and since taking on roles such as the head of Regeneration and service director for Business and Consumer Services.