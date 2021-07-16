Bedford Borough Council appoints new Chief Executive
Laura Church is set to become the new Chief Executive at Bedford Borough Council.
The decision comes following approval at Full Council on Wednesday 14 July and she is expected to take on the new role later this year.
Laura has been at Luton Borough Council since 1988, working initially in planning and since taking on roles such as the head of Regeneration and service director for Business and Consumer Services.
Push to vaccinate everyone 18+ in Bedford as 600 cases of Delta variant detected
Bedford surge testing to finish today as Delta variant cases show signs of levelling off