You might have heard of Margaret Seaman from Norfolk. She's a great great grandmother with a touch of arthritis in her fingers - but that hasn't stopped her knitting the most astonishing models over the last few years.

The 92-year-old's latest creation, a stitched Sandringham, has been given the royal seal of approval and is now on display in the ballroom at Sandringham House.

One of her most impressive creations- the Sandringham estate Credit: ITV News Anglia

It's involved about eight hours during the day. Then I go to bed at 9 and I knit another three or four hours - or I've got the glue pot in bed and I'm gluing things together - much to my daughter's disgust. Every time I sit down I pick my knitting needles up - I wouldn't sit down without. It's just the way I am I suppose. Margaret Seaman Speaking in January, 2020

The knitted Sandringham has already raised thousands of pounds for three Norfolk hospital charities after being displayed in Norwich.

Over the years, the fastest fingers in Caister-on-Sea have churned out everything from enchanted woods to Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile.

Great Yarmouth's golden mile- in wool! Credit: ITV News Anglia

During the pandemic she even created her very own 'Knittingale'- which she hopes will go to one of Norfolk's hospitals.

The 'Knittingale' Hospital Credit: ITV News Anglia