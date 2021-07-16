Norfolk's Queen of Knitting gets the royal seal of approval

You might have heard of Margaret Seaman from Norfolk. She's a great great grandmother with a touch of arthritis in her fingers - but that hasn't stopped her knitting the most astonishing models over the last few years.

The 92-year-old's latest creation, a stitched Sandringham, has been given the royal seal of approval and is now on display in the ballroom at Sandringham House.

One of her most impressive creations- the Sandringham estate Credit: ITV News Anglia

The knitted Sandringham has already raised thousands of pounds for three Norfolk hospital charities after being displayed in Norwich.

Over the years, the fastest fingers in Caister-on-Sea have churned out everything from enchanted woods to Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile.

Great Yarmouth's golden mile- in wool! Credit: ITV News Anglia

During the pandemic she even created her very own 'Knittingale'- which she hopes will go to one of Norfolk's hospitals.

The 'Knittingale' Hospital Credit: ITV News Anglia