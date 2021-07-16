Norfolk's Queen of Knitting gets the royal seal of approval
You might have heard of Margaret Seaman from Norfolk. She's a great great grandmother with a touch of arthritis in her fingers - but that hasn't stopped her knitting the most astonishing models over the last few years.
The 92-year-old's latest creation, a stitched Sandringham, has been given the royal seal of approval and is now on display in the ballroom at Sandringham House.
The knitted Sandringham has already raised thousands of pounds for three Norfolk hospital charities after being displayed in Norwich.
Over the years, the fastest fingers in Caister-on-Sea have churned out everything from enchanted woods to Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile.
During the pandemic she even created her very own 'Knittingale'- which she hopes will go to one of Norfolk's hospitals.