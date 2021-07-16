Businesses in the region say the rising numbers of people isolating after being contacted by the NHS Covid-19 app, is causing havoc.
The Swan Hotel in Southwold in Suffolk has had to close after 50% of its workforce were contacted by the app and told to stay home.
Nationally up to a fifth of workers in companies are having to self-isolate after receiving a notification from the NHS Covid app, threatening cuts in production of goods.
The number of people notified by the app in England and Wales recently passed 500,000 in a single week.
ITV News Anglia spoke to visitors to the Suffolk seaside town to see if they use the app
Business groups and unions say that the problem has escalated this week, leading to pleas for the Government to step in.
There are calls to bring forward the August 16 date where the fully vaccinated will not have to self-isolate if they come into contact with someone with Covid-19.
But doctors in the East say it is vital people do not delete the app.
