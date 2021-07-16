Businesses in the region say the rising numbers of people isolating after being contacted by the NHS Covid-19 app, is causing havoc.

The Swan Hotel in Southwold in Suffolk has had to close after 50% of its workforce were contacted by the app and told to stay home.

Monday 19th should have been a great day for us, a relaxation of lots of the legal restrictions on us, it's ironic, it's frustrating, it's annoying. We're really looking forward to August 16 when we understand that those that are double jabbed will be exempt from isolation.. we also know that so far our teams that are isolating, their PCR tests have come back negative, adding to more frustration Nick Attfield, Director of Pubs and Hotels, Adnams

It's really crippling some businesses and the fact that they have a small window for them to make some money and recoup some of the income they've lost through all the lockdowns - this is such a vital period for them. They are still only just, many businesses, just being able to breakeven so then having to then close for ten days is really quite devastating. Helen Cutting, Visit Suffolk

Nationally up to a fifth of workers in companies are having to self-isolate after receiving a notification from the NHS Covid app, threatening cuts in production of goods.

The number of people notified by the app in England and Wales recently passed 500,000 in a single week.

ITV News Anglia spoke to visitors to the Suffolk seaside town to see if they use the app

Business groups and unions say that the problem has escalated this week, leading to pleas for the Government to step in.

There are calls to bring forward the August 16 date where the fully vaccinated will not have to self-isolate if they come into contact with someone with Covid-19.

This is a problem that has escalated significantly over the last week with more and more companies being affected by isolation, with not just an impact on production but a hit to actual shipments of goods going overseas.There is now an urgent priority for Government to bring forward the August date given the likely impact of restrictions being lifted next week. Stephen Phipson, Chief Executive of manufacturing organisation Make UK

Staff shortages will only get worse unless people are kept safe at work. The Government urgently needs to toughen its confusing and inadequate back-to-work safety guidance - starting with making masks a legal requirement on public transport and in shops. Frances O'Grady, general secretary of the TUC

But doctors in the East say it is vital people do not delete the app.

I understand people's frustration with the NHS app pinging people around exposure, and as an employer and as a GP it causes me no end of a headache, but actually it's the thing that's going to keep us safe so please don't delete the app - use it and if anything I'd ask more people to sign up to it. Dr Hasan Chowhan

