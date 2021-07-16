Luton Council unveils 'bold plans' to revamp town centre

Luton Council says it wants to transform its 'depressing' town centre into an area residents can be proud of.

Following a major consultation it has published the Luton’s Town Centre Masterplan, ‘Creating a vision – delivering a change’.

Under the proposals, the scheme would see the town centre become 'cleaner and greener' with more open spaces and areas to socialise.

Its hoped that the new developments and investment will also lead to new jobs.

The next phase of the project includes plans to open up the River Lea

The council is working with the government’s High Street Taskforce Programme and has submitted a bid to the Levelling Up Fund for major multi-purpose development and regeneration on the site of the Bute Street carpark.

Cllr Sian Timoney, portfolio holder for Regeneration and Inclusive Growth, said,