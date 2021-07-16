Moon landing exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral is out of this world

Play video

Watch ITV Anglia's Stuart Leithes report from Peterborough Cathedral

To mark the 52nd anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s famous 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing Peterborough Cathedral is hosting a very special exhibition.

The Cathedral is hosting a giant representation of the lunar surface created by the renowned artist and sculptor Peter Walker.

The artwork uses imagery from NASA to show all the craters and details of the lunar rock.

As we slowly emerge from the restrictions of the global pandemic it’s truly wonderful to have the opportunity to see things from such a different perspective. Canon Tim Alban Jones, Vice Dean of Peterborough

The exhibition will be on display at the Cathedral until 31st October and during this time Peterborough Cathedral has planned many lunar-themed events.

One of those is Moon with a View where visitors will be able to see the artwork from above and then climb to the top of the Cathedral tower to admire the view.

Canon Tim Alban Jones, Vice Dean of Peterborough, said: "I hope that this close-up glimpse of somewhere that is normally hundreds of thousands of miles away will help visitors have a sense of the vastness of God’s universe and to think about our place within it.”