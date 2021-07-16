MP medic warns of difficult winter and 'wrong' to see lifting of Covid restrictions as irreversible
Hospital doctor and Suffolk MP Dan Poulter is warning the NHS is facing a difficult winter ahead and wants mask wearing made compulsory in certain situations.
Dr Poulter told ITV Anglia that the idea coronavirus restrictions are "irreversible is frankly wrong and we need to lower expectations in that respect."
He told ITV's Anglia Late Edition programme that the country needed to be careful: "I would like to see the government mandate some level of restrictions, particularly mask wearing.
"And we're going to need a booster programme of vaccinations during the next few months."
Dr Poulter has been the Conservative MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich since 2010 but he also works part-time in the National Health Service. He served as a health minister for three years in David Cameron's coalition government.
He worked as a junior doctor in obstetrics and gynaecology, has worked in the Accident & Emergency department at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston and is now a psychiatrist working for NHS mental health services.
Despite the government lifting most of the remaining lockdown restrictions in England from Monday 19 July, Dr Poulter says he would have liked to see some measures remain in place.
"I would have have kept some restrictions in place, in particular, I would like to have seen face masks mandated on public transport and in hospital and care settings, for example."
Dr Poulter said: "In the winter period, we've got coronavirus, we're going to have probably a bad 'flu season if we look at the what happened in Australia, we've got other respiratory viruses."
"It's going to be difficult, we can't see the NHS overwhelmed. We don't want to the see the NHS hamstrung further in its ability to deal with cancer care and acute case because it is focussing on pressures in A&E and intensive care."
Lockdown rules in England: What's changing from July 19
Will I still need to wear a face mask?
There will be no legal requirements to wear face coverings in the final step of unlocking - but guidance will still encourage using masks in some settings, including hospitals, healthcare settings and in crowded enclosed public spaces.
Will the working from home guidance change?
The guidance on working from home will go. It's ultimately down to employers to decide whether to keep staff at home or in the office, but the government say employers are able to plan the return of staff to the workplace.
What about weddings and funerals?
The current limits on numbers of people who can attend weddings, funerals and other life events will end on July 19.
What's happening in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland?
The changes to Covid rules announced by Boris Johnson, only impact England and will not change regulations in Northern Ireland, Wales or Scotland.
The Welsh Government “would like to move together” with other parts of the UK in lifting coronavirus restrictions but will only do so if it is “right for Wales”, health minister Eluned Morgan said on Monday 5 July.
The Scottish government delayed further wide-scale reopening to July 19 when they have planned for all areas to move to level 0. They are aiming to lift all major restrictions in Scotland by August 9.
In Northern Ireland, some significant restrictions have already been eased including allowing the resumption of live music and the lifting of caps on organised outdoor gatherings. Regulations will be reviewed on or before July 8.