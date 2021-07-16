Play video

Hospital doctor and Suffolk MP Dan Poulter is warning the NHS is facing a difficult winter ahead and wants mask wearing made compulsory in certain situations.

Dr Poulter told ITV Anglia that the idea coronavirus restrictions are "irreversible is frankly wrong and we need to lower expectations in that respect."

He told ITV's Anglia Late Edition programme that the country needed to be careful: "I would like to see the government mandate some level of restrictions, particularly mask wearing.

"And we're going to need a booster programme of vaccinations during the next few months."

Dr Poulter has been the Conservative MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich since 2010 but he also works part-time in the National Health Service. He served as a health minister for three years in David Cameron's coalition government.

He worked as a junior doctor in obstetrics and gynaecology, has worked in the Accident & Emergency department at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston and is now a psychiatrist working for NHS mental health services.

Dr Dan Poulter says face masks should be worn on public transport despite the lifting of restrictions on Monday Credit: ITV News Anglia

Despite the government lifting most of the remaining lockdown restrictions in England from Monday 19 July, Dr Poulter says he would have liked to see some measures remain in place.

"I would have have kept some restrictions in place, in particular, I would like to have seen face masks mandated on public transport and in hospital and care settings, for example."

Dr Dan Poulter MP was interviewed by ITV's Emma Hutchinson on Anglia Late Edition Credit: ITV Anglia

Dr Poulter said: "In the winter period, we've got coronavirus, we're going to have probably a bad 'flu season if we look at the what happened in Australia, we've got other respiratory viruses."

For me, we have got to be prepared for that difficult winter and we've got to be prepared, if necessary, some of these restrictions. Dan Poulter, NHS doctor and Conservative MP

"It's going to be difficult, we can't see the NHS overwhelmed. We don't want to the see the NHS hamstrung further in its ability to deal with cancer care and acute case because it is focussing on pressures in A&E and intensive care."