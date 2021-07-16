Public health chiefs in the east urge caution as restrictions ease on Monday

Council leaders and directors of public health from from Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Peterborough and Suffolk have come together to urge caution, collective responsibility and kindness ahead of restrictions being lifted on Monday.

The government is pressing ahead with it's so-called 'Freedom Day' and lifting all restrictions from Monday, despite official acknowledgement that there could be 100,000 new cases a day this summer.

In recent days the UK has experienced a rise in coronavirus cases in particular a rise in infections in the younger age groups.

More than 40% of people in the local region have yet to be double vaccinated.

There were 164 coronavirus patients in hospitals in the East of England on Thursday 15 July which was 62 more than during the previous week and the highest number since April.

Public health chiefs in the East have re-iterated the steps that everyone needs to take to protect the most vulnerable.

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk’s Director of Public Health said: "The key thing people can do to ‘play their part’ and help society to open up more is to make sure that they are double vaccinated as soon as they become eligible – in Suffolk we are particularly highlighting that a single jab is only half the job – and by getting vaccinated, and testing regularly we can protect those who are more vulnerable.“

It’s also really important people isolate if they have symptoms, get a positive fast test result or are asked to by NHS Test and Trace to break the chain of infection. Jyoti Atri, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s Director of Public Health

Almost all covid restrictions will be removed on Monday and although public health officials are still encouraging people to wear masks in crowded areas and for businesses to use covid passports, it will not be a legal requirement.

The simple act of putting on a mask could go a long way towards making them feel at ease and safer. Cllr Matthew Hicks, Leader of Suffolk County Council

Face coverings will no longer be legally required in England from Monday Credit: PA Images

Jim McManus, Hertfordshire’s Director of Public Health and Vice President of the national Association of Directors of Public Health said: “The most important thing to recognise is that everyone’s circumstances are different and what feels comfortable to one person might not feel that way to another.

"What I want to emphasise is being kind and considerate to each other. We know that a number of residents are anxious about the lifting of restrictions coming into society and this is a particular issue for those who are, and have been shielding for much of the past 18 months.”

Even for younger people and those who have been vaccinated, Covid can still make you feel ill – and one in 10 of those who are infected can go on to get long Covid. Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s Director of Public Health

Morris Bright, Executive Member for Public Health, Hertfordshire County Council said: "We know that many businesses and public sector organisations want to be as safe as possible for their staff and customers.

"I would therefore applaud large retailers like TK Maxx and Sainsbury’s, bus companies and the majority of GP surgeries or hospitals, who are taking the lead in our area, by making it normal and acceptable to continue to wear a mask in a variety of indoor settings.

"We will also be playing our part at the county council, whether that is at our wedding venues, supporting our staff working at our recycling centres or libraries."

Public health chiefs in the East have re-iterated the steps that everyone needs to take to protect the most vulnerable Credit: PA Images

Norfolk County Council leader, Councillor Andrew Proctor, said: “There is no doubt we are in a better position than in the first and second waves, due to the success of the vaccination programme - but that does not mean we should drop our guard.

"The Prime Minister now wants us to exercise personal choice, which I totally support. Please keep taking precautions to help protect yourselves and others and to keep safe. I’ve already made these choices, to protect others – I hope you will do the same.”