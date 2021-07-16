'Violent and unprovoked attack' leaves man in hospital

A man suffered a broken collar bone, wrist and internal injuries after being attacked in Milton Keynes by two armed men who were riding e-scooters.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was walking from Walnut Tree to Kents Hill between 1am and 3am on Wednesday morning when they approached him from behind.They were armed with metal bars and hit him before he was able to run off, hiding in bushes.The attackers are both described as white men, riding black electric scooters, wearing dark clothing and carrying metal poles.The victim sustained a broken collar bone, fractured wrist and internal injuries and was taking to Milton Keynes University Hospital, where he is currently being treated.

This appears to have been an unprovoked and violent attack and I am appealing for anybody who witnessed what happened to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police. Investigating officer Detective Constable Greg Hughes of Milton Keynes CID

A 25-year-old man of no fixed abode has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and has been released under investigation.