90 year old man becomes oldest person to abseil down Northampton Lift Tower

A ninety year old man has become the oldest person to abseil down the Northampton Lift Tower.

Brian Norrey, from Chapel Brampton, wanted to mark his big birthday by doing something special but it had been delayed twice because of the pandemic.

The tower stands 418 feet high - that is 127 metres.

90 year old Brian Norrey on his way down ! Credit: Family picture

Brian's raising money for Children with Cancer and is now planning his next adventure. Previously he'd taken part in a ski marathon and a parachute jump.