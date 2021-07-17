Play video

Video report by ITV News Anglia's Sarah Cooper

An art studio in Cambridge that supports adults with learning difficulties has opened to the public this weekend. Last year's open studios event at the Rowan Centre was cancelled because of Covid.

It is a chance to show off their studios and celebrate being back together after a year of lockdowns.

Nearly a hundred students come to these workshops to make artwork and build friendships.

An artist at the Rowan Centre which supports adults with learning difficulties Credit: ITV Anglia

I lost my Dad this year and they have helped me through a lot, they have supported me and zoom sessions have supported me and I like to see my friends and I've always treated my friends like family Tracie Barham, Ambassador, Rowan

And they kept a sense of community even when the doors were closed.

An artist at the Rowan Centre art studio Credit: ITV Anglia

Some of the tutors have done videos of them drawing as a tutorial, so students can follow those and the feedback that we've been getting is that it's a lifeline, not only for the students, but for the parents and carers Lindsey McAuley, Drama tutor, Rowan

The studios will be open all weekend to showcase the artists' creative talents.