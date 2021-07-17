Delight as Cambridge art studio reopens to support adults with learning difficulties

An art studio in Cambridge that supports adults with learning difficulties has opened to the public this weekend. Last year's open studios event at the Rowan Centre was cancelled because of Covid.

It is a chance to show off their studios and celebrate being back together after a year of lockdowns.

Nearly a hundred students come to these workshops to make artwork and build friendships.

An artist at the Rowan Centre which supports adults with learning difficulties Credit: ITV Anglia

And they kept a sense of community even when the doors were closed. 

An artist at the Rowan Centre art studio Credit: ITV Anglia

The studios will be open all weekend to showcase the artists' creative talents.