Delight as Cambridge art studio reopens to support adults with learning difficulties
Video report by ITV News Anglia's Sarah Cooper
An art studio in Cambridge that supports adults with learning difficulties has opened to the public this weekend. Last year's open studios event at the Rowan Centre was cancelled because of Covid.
It is a chance to show off their studios and celebrate being back together after a year of lockdowns.
Nearly a hundred students come to these workshops to make artwork and build friendships.
And they kept a sense of community even when the doors were closed.
The studios will be open all weekend to showcase the artists' creative talents.