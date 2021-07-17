Huge queues on the M11 as man dies in crash involving transporter

A man has died following a crash on the M11 near Stansted Airport.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the incident between junction 9 for Newmarket and junction 8 for Bishop's Stortford just after 10am on Saturday.

A 46-year-old man from Southampton died after the small vehicle transporter he was driving overturned.

He was treated by parademics but died at the scene.

The crash led to huge queues in the area, and the southbound carriageway only reopened at 6.40pm.

Emergency services spent much of the day clearing up a diesel spill and carrying out forensic examination work.

Officers also handed out water bottles to people trapped in their cars as temperatures soared on one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Having been stationary for so long, witnesses reported seeing some people get out of their cars and start walking to Stansted Airport to try and make their flights.

There were also reports of some motorists driving on the hard shoulder, blocking emergency vehicles in the process.

Police are now appealing for anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch with them.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 816 of 17 July.