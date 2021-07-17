Luton 'Fagin' faces long sentence for abusing children as young as five
A paedophile described “as modern day Fagin” is facing a lengthy jail term for grooming and sexually abusing children as young as five.
Carson Grimes, also known as Carson Phillips from Luton, was found guilty of 42 historic offences against 12 children.
The offences include rape and indecent assault of both boys and girls, gross indecency and grievous bodily harm between 1980 and 2002
He was arrested in February 2018, following an allegation by one of his victims, now in his late 30s, but who was just 11 when Grimes groomed, raped, and sexually abused him in the early 1990s.Grimes will be sentenced at a later date.
Many were of the children were vulnerable and from dysfunctional homes who he had found sniffing glue, smoking cannabis and getting into trouble with the police. Grimes plied them with drink and drugs before subjecting them to horrific sexual abuse and rape.In a statement, one of Grimes’ victims said:
In a statement the victim said they had spent their life lying to cover up what he did.