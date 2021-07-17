Luton 'Fagin' faces long sentence for abusing children as young as five

A paedophile described “as modern day Fagin” is facing a lengthy jail term for grooming and sexually abusing children as young as five.

Carson Grimes, also known as Carson Phillips from Luton, was found guilty of 42 historic offences against 12 children.

The offences include rape and indecent assault of both boys and girls, gross indecency and grievous bodily harm between 1980 and 2002

He was arrested in February 2018, following an allegation by one of his victims, now in his late 30s, but who was just 11 when Grimes groomed, raped, and sexually abused him in the early 1990s.Grimes will be sentenced at a later date.

He preyed on vulnerable children over several years. He groomed them to gain their trust. As he moved from victim to victim his sexual offending became more serious and more brazen. The longer it went on the more emboldened he became. Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew

Many were of the children were vulnerable and from dysfunctional homes who he had found sniffing glue, smoking cannabis and getting into trouble with the police. Grimes plied them with drink and drugs before subjecting them to horrific sexual abuse and rape.In a statement, one of Grimes’ victims said:

As a child, I thought Carson was my friend, and that he cared about me, but he was giving me alcohol and putting drugs in it so he could do what he did. He then made me believe that what he was doing was OK and natural. One of Grimes' victims.

In a statement the victim said they had spent their life lying to cover up what he did.

He took away my innocence, caused me to hurt all those around me; he made me confused about who I was and caused me a lifetime of suffering, pain and hurt. Victim