More than 2,600 schoolchildren and staff in Suffolk are currently self-isolating after a rise in Covid cases.

According to the Suffolk County Council, the number of students and staff in quarantine has nearly tripled since the end of June.

In total, 2,622 students and staff across 70 schools were in isolation in the week up to July 15, compared to 960 in the seven days up to June 30.

There are reports some parents are keeping their children at home to avoid the risk of them having to isolate during the upcoming summer holidays.

It's believed that there are around 100,000 people of school age who live in Suffolk.

Education leaders are hopeful that the next six weeks will allow Covid cases to drop again in time for the start of the new school year in September.

Play video

Hear from Graham White

Speaking to ITV News Anglia, the National Education Union's Suffolk spokesperson, Graham White, said the most important thing was to keep the general population safe.

"Schools need to keep going and we need to have pupils in school right up the very end of term if we possibly can," he said.

"But, that being said, I know that there are some schools in Suffolk that have effectively closed early and they're not planning on reopening again until September.

"Yes, it's regrettable about the number of children and staff being sent home, but let's protect the population."