Norfolk Video FX firm bought out by Israeli technology company

A Norwich-based software firm has been bought by a leading Israeli creative technology company.

FXhome was founded by former UEA student Josh Davies back in 2001, the company makes special effects software used by millions of film-makers all over the world.

Josh started the company as a way of helping independent movie makers have access to the type of effects usually seen in movies like Harry Potter or Star Wars. It now has more than 30 employees.

Josh Davies, Founder FXhome Credit: FXhome

Speaking about the deal, Josh said:

By joining forces, we’ll enable millions of new creatives to have a voice and tell their story using the best content and software imaginable. For 20 years, that has been the FXhome dream, and I can’t wait to make it a reality. Josh Davies

Watch an example of FXhome's software in action

Now it has been bought by Artlist. The company, ,founded in 2016 started as site providing royalty-free music to video creatives. It has since grown to provide editing software as well as sound effects, stock footage and motion graphics.

The company’s clients include brands like Nike, Coca-Cola, Ikea, Google, Mercedes, and Netflix.

Artlist co-founder and co-CEO, Ira Belsky said: