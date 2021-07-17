Norfolk Video FX firm bought out by Israeli technology company
A Norwich-based software firm has been bought by a leading Israeli creative technology company.
FXhome was founded by former UEA student Josh Davies back in 2001, the company makes special effects software used by millions of film-makers all over the world.
Josh started the company as a way of helping independent movie makers have access to the type of effects usually seen in movies like Harry Potter or Star Wars. It now has more than 30 employees.
Speaking about the deal, Josh said:
Watch an example of FXhome's software in action
Now it has been bought by Artlist. The company, ,founded in 2016 started as site providing royalty-free music to video creatives. It has since grown to provide editing software as well as sound effects, stock footage and motion graphics.
The company’s clients include brands like Nike, Coca-Cola, Ikea, Google, Mercedes, and Netflix.
Artlist co-founder and co-CEO, Ira Belsky said: