Region's councils react to Prime Minister's devolution plan

During a far-reaching speech this week the Prime Minister said the government needed to "rewrite the rulebook" and take a "more flexible approach to devolution" in England.

Though Mr Johnson conceded he offered the "skeleton" of plans to level up the nation when he proposed greater regional devolution in a speech billed as a major bid to define his vision for the UK.

The Prime Minister suggested county leaders could possibly get fresh powers andreiterated plans for investment on infrastructure, education and regeneration, but offered few new details for his great ambition.

Specifics for what devolution will mean is currently unknown, but it could lead to Norfolk getting an elected mayor or a single, unitary council to replace the two tiers of local government at the moment.

"The UK will never fit into some cookie-cutter division into regions named after points of the compass," Mr Johnson said.

"But where there are obvious communities of identity and affinity and real economic geographies, there is a chance to encourage local leadership."

Norfolk County Council - waiting for more detail

Mr Johnson added local leaders in towns around the country should be "given the tools to make things happen for their communities".

"To do that we must take a more flexible approach to devolution in England," he said.

"We need to rewrite the rulebook with new deals for the counties and there is no reason why our great counties cannot benefit from the same powers we've devolved to city leaders."

The plans were welcomed by South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller, who criticised former plans, and accused county council leaders of "strutting around like Middle Age Kings born to rule".

"This sounds very much like the opportunity that Norfolk missed out on back in 2015," Mr Fuller said.

"I welcome the new opportunity open to the whole ceremonial county of Norfolk to work with its neighbours and the important instruction that a county doesn't mean the county council but is instead an invitation for all the authorities to come together with a local mayor who may not necessarily be a member of any of the councils."

Norfolk County Council leader, Andrew Proctor, said he was waiting for more detail before he would pass judgement.

Mr Proctor said he will work together with local businesses to have something that worked for Norfolk.

"The important thing is that it links to the levelling up agenda," Mr Proctor said.

"Exactly what it will be for Norfolk is difficult to say at the moment."

The previous plans for a devolution white paper were shelved by the government late last year.

Essex welcomed the announcement

Essex County Council issued a joint Statement from Cllr Kevin Bentley, Leader of the council, and Cllr Graham Butland, Cabinet Member for Devolution.

“Our priority is, and will always be, supporting our residents and achieving the best outcomes we can for them. With that in mind we have noted and welcomed the clarity from Robert Jenrick MP, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, in his letter to councils today following the Prime Minister’s statement on levelling up.

“In his letter Mr Jenrick underlines the Government’s commitment to devolving power to local places, letting dynamic and accountable local leaders get on and deliver for their residents.

“We share this aspiration, and through our joint working, we have seen the benefits that strong local leadership can bring to an area, and how Essex’s local leaders have played a key role in supporting our economic recovery in our cities, boroughs and districts, especially during the pandemic period.

“We will take some time to reflect with our partners on how to respond the contents of today’s letter.

“Our money is the people’s money, and we will be judged on how we invest it. Our priority within those discussions will be our residents and businesses, as we are here to serve them through providing the best possible outcomes, services and value for money.”