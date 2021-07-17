Walking back to happiness: Council seeks views on green Covid recovery plans

Cambridgeshire County Council is asking for the public’s views on a range of potential temporary cycling and walking improvements across the county.

It hopes the temporary changes will encourage people to choose to travel more actively and to help the county make a green recovery from COVID-19.

Amongst the temporary changes that have been suggested are new cycle lanes, modal filters – like those in place around the west of Cambridge on Storey’s Way and Nightingale Avenue – as well as more secure cycle lockers.

Councillor Peter McDonald, Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Highways and Transport Committee said:

“Last year, councillors and communities suggested a range of locations where temporary changes could be made to encourage more cycling and walking. Our officers have looked at the proposals and drawn up some potential designs – now we’re asking for the public’s feedback to let us know what they would like to see put in place.

“We have around £1.6m Active Travel Fund monies for projects across the County, so we may not be able to pursue all of the potential ideas but we’re keen to prioritise changes where there is support across local communities.

“I’d encourage everyone to have their say via the survey as it will help us decide what to do and where changes to benefit pedestrians and cyclists are most needed.”