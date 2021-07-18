People have been flocking in their droves to beaches and parks across East Anglia to enjoy the glorious July sunshine.

Aldeburgh beach was a popular destination on Sunday as many decided to head to the coast for slightly cooler temperatures compared to inland.

Many chose to lay down towels on the single and soak up some rays, while others went for a dip in the sea to cool off.

Play video

Hear from people in Aldeburgh

It was also busy in Cambridge, where people took to the water for some punting.

Sunday is likely to be the hottest day of the year so so far, with temperatures expected to reach 30ºC in some parts.

Punting in Cambridge. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The weather looks set to stay settled going into next week, although it won't be quite as hot on Monday compared to this weekend.

"We are expecting temperatures to continue on the high side right through until Thursday, although the day-to-day detail will change and there is a tendency for the highest maximum temperatures to migrate west," A Met Office spokesperson said.