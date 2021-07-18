Essex holidaymaker fury at France quarantine rules

A man from Essex is livid that he has had to cancel a holiday to France because of a government U-turn forcing people to quarantine for 10 days on their return.

Bob Newman, from Holland on Sea, near Clacton was looking forward to the trip with his friend, Dave Rathbone, on their Harley Davidson motorbikes leaving on July 27.

They were both excited about celebrating Freedom Day after so long in lockdown.

Bob Newman on his Harley Davidson motorbike he was hoping to travel through France on Credit: Submitted

As they are both double jabbed they did not expect to have to isolate once back in the UK.

But the government says they would have to quarantine because of rising cases of the Beta variant in France.

How can we go to a country that's got a lot less infection than us freely and yet when we want to come back to our country we've got these draconian measures where you've got to have three tests, you've got to isolate for 10 days. We're both of us very angry." Bob Newman, angry holidaymaker

The government says public health remains its top priority.