Essex holidaymaker fury at France quarantine rules
A man from Essex is livid that he has had to cancel a holiday to France because of a government U-turn forcing people to quarantine for 10 days on their return.
Bob Newman, from Holland on Sea, near Clacton was looking forward to the trip with his friend, Dave Rathbone, on their Harley Davidson motorbikes leaving on July 27.
They were both excited about celebrating Freedom Day after so long in lockdown.
As they are both double jabbed they did not expect to have to isolate once back in the UK.
But the government says they would have to quarantine because of rising cases of the Beta variant in France.
The government says public health remains its top priority.