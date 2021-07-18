'Outrage' after baby swan 'stoned to death' in Wixams

An investigation is underway after a baby swan was "stoned to death" in Bedfordshire.

Witnesses reported seeing a group of young people throwing stones at the cygnet in Wixams just south of Bedford on Friday.

The baby bird later died from its injuries.

Police called the incident "unacceptable" and confirmed that they are investigating.

"We understand and share the outrage that this unacceptable, criminal behaviour has caused in the community," a police spokesperson said.

"We are aware of a number of comments relating to this incident on social media and would urge anyone with information to contact us on 101 or via our website, quoting reference 40/37154/21."

Director of St Bede's Ford Swannery, Joanne Gullon, told ITV News Anglia: "Whilst the brutality of this incident is beyond comprehension, there seems to be a national epidemic of cruelty toward wildlife, and swans in particular, at the moment.

"Birds have been shot, kicked, eggs deliberately smashed, and this is sadly just another example of people viewing our wildlife as objects, and not sentient beings with rights of their own.

"I think there is sufficient evidence to show a link between animal cruelty and later violence toward people. It would seem prudent to make court-ordered psychological assessment and therapy part of any sentencing. Especially in a case where two people stoned a cygnet to death, over a period of time, for obvious personal pleasure."