Peterborough United's Amputee Football Team won the FA Disability Cup for a third time with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Portsmouth.

The televised final at St George's Park on Sunday went to spot-kicks after the match finished goalless in both normal time and extra-time.

After 10 perfect penalties, Posh keeper Kieran Lambourne saved from Portsmouth's Roger Whitehouse, meaning captain Harry Ash was given the chance to win it.

He did exactly that to spark wild celebrations as Peterborough continued their brilliant recent record in the tournament, having also won it in 2017 and 2018.

Peterborough co-owner Darragh MacAnthony was among those to congratulate the team on social media, calling it an "awesome effort."

There was also a historic moment earlier in the game when Shelbee Clarke came on to become the first female player to feature in the tournament.

Shelbee, who has also beaten cancer three times, is the country's only female player at senior level.