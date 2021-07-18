Series of free e-scooter training sessions held in Colchester

Play video

Video report by ITV News Anglia's Victoria Lampard

A series of free training sessions have been held in Colchester for people who want to learn how to ride an e-scooter.

'Spin' has been hosting the courses in Colchester, Clacton, Chelmsford and other parts of Essex over the weekend.

Similar sessions have been taking place nationwide as the government gathers evidence to decide whether to and how to fully legalise the electric vehicles.

Supporters of e-scooters argue that they are a fast and environmentally friendly way to travel, but some critics are concerned about the safety of riders and other road users.

People in Colchester at one of the e-scooter training sessions. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The aim of the Spin sessions is to teach people about the potential dangers of e-scooters and also to ensure riders are confident they can ride one safely before they jump on board.

"We are making people not only confident and competent on an e-scooter but safer as well by showing them the risks that they have if they were to fall from a scooter," Trainer James Rodger said.

"We're also showing them how to prevent serious falling accidents but also how to avoid accidents when they're out scooting around."

Currently, the only e-scooters that can be used on public roads are those rented as part of government-backed trials.

Private e-scooters can only legally be used in the UK on private land.

"We did a survey and a lot of people are starting to use e-scooters for a short journey instead of a car, bus or public transport and on Wednesday we actually had 250,000 rides in Essex which just shows you the popularity," said Fercia Weyer, the General manager of Spin for the Essex region.

"Our scooters, the rental and the trial period scooters, are all insured which the private scooters are not."