Dinosaur mania continues in Norwich as new Lego exhibition opens
If you've been to Norwich recently it may not have escaped your notice that there are dinosaurs everywhere.
From Dippy the Dinosaur taking in residence at Norwich Cathedral to a T-rex sculpture trail around the city.
Dinosaur mania in Norwich
Now there's a Lego dinosaur exhibition at the Forum.
It's been created by the artist Warren Elsmore whose last display called 'Brick Wonders', also at the Forum, was the most popular ever with 80,000 visitors in 2018.
This new lego exhibition has been developed with the help of palaeontologists and features a range of prehistoric creatures as well as dinosaurs. From tiny insects to a four-metre-long raptor-like Masiakasaurus.
Brick Dinos runs from 19 July to 30 August 2021 and is open 10am-5pm daily.
Entry is free but online pre booking is required.