Dinosaur mania continues in Norwich as new Lego exhibition opens

If you've been to Norwich recently it may not have escaped your notice that there are dinosaurs everywhere.

From Dippy the Dinosaur taking in residence at Norwich Cathedral to a T-rex sculpture trail around the city.

The T-rex sculpture trail around Norwich Credit: ITV News Anglia

Now there's a Lego dinosaur exhibition at the Forum.

It's been created by the artist Warren Elsmore whose last display called 'Brick Wonders', also at the Forum, was the most popular ever with 80,000 visitors in 2018.

'Brick Dinos' by Warren Elsmore is on show at the Forum, Norwich. Credit: Warren Elsmore

We’re really excited to bring Brick Dinos to Norwich! We’ve worked hard with The Forum to make sure that we can deliver an exciting and safe experience for all the family. Warren Elsmore, Creator of Brick Dinos

This new lego exhibition has been developed with the help of palaeontologists and features a range of prehistoric creatures as well as dinosaurs. From tiny insects to a four-metre-long raptor-like Masiakasaurus.

We have been fortunate to receive support from the UK Government’s Cultural Recovery Fund to help us restart our cultural events and activity this summer, and it is fantastic that we are able to offer this free exhibition. Sophie Conroy Head of Public Facing Activity at The Forum