'It's not Freedom Day for many people': Reaction from shielders as restrictions are lifted
ITV News Anglia's Elodie Harper reports from Cambridge
England now has the lowest levels of Covid-19 restrictions in place since the coronavirus pandemic began 16 months ago.
Face masks are no longer mandatory in shops and on public transport, limits on gathering have gone and the work from home guidance has ended.
Nightclubs have thrown open their doors for the first time since March 2020, while theatres and restaurants can fully reopen and pubs are no longer restricted to table service only.
ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell reports from Norwich.
The decision to lift restrictions is not being welcomed by everyone.
ITV News Anglia spoke to people in Cambridge
For people who have had to shield, the lifting of restrictions has caused huge concern.
Julie Howell from Peterborough has lived with Multiple Sclerosis for thirty years and is the Leader of the Green Party at the City Council.
For her, today is not 'Freedom Day', it's quite the opposite, she says "It's a shift now to actually you're on your own" and that many people in similar situations feel they are "being chucked under the bus."
ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson spoke to Julie Howell about 'Freedom Day'.
For businesses, reaction to the lifting of restrictions is mixed, with face masks for example, creating differing opinions. Many shops will continue to ask customers to wear a mask
The owner of Bert & Bills gift shop in Colchester is asking his staff to carry on wearing masks.
ITV News Anglia's Victoria Lampard reports from Colchester
The Oakman Group runs thirty five pubs and employs around 1,200 staff, operating a number of pubs across the anglia region.
Speaking to ITV News Anglia at the White Hart in Ampthill, the founder and Executive Chairman Peter Borg-Neil said his priority is the health and safety of his staff and customers.
From the 19th July the pub group will continue to provide table-only service with staff taking and delivering every table's order.
Bosses say they will also keep their existing covid measures including screens between tables, hand sanitiser stations and high-intensity and regular cleaning regimes, but face masks will not be insisted upon, giving both staff and customers the choice.
Watch a short interview with Peter Borg-Neil, Executive Chairman of the Oakman Group.
While Public Health Officials in Norfolk say covid cases are rising across the county and that we "must not drop our guard" as restrictions are lifted.
The County Council is launching a new campaign called 'IChoose' to encourage people to maintain measures that will keep people safe.
The advice from Norfolk County Council is as follows:
Continue familiar prevention behaviours such as hand washing and wearing a face covering in public indoor spaces.
Continue to meet outdoors where possible and ensure indoor places are well ventilated.
Carry out symptom-free testing two times per week, including for secondary school aged children.
Free test kits are available from libraries and pharmacies.
Public Health official for Bedford Borough where cases are currently 320 per 100,000 are asking people to remain cautious.
Cllr Louise Jackson is from Bedford Borough and works with Public health
The latest coronavirus figures for the Anglia region
ITV News Anglia's Becky Jago spoke to Stuart Keeble, the Director of Public Health Suffolk about the lifting for restrictions.