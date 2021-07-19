Play video

ITV News Anglia's Elodie Harper reports from Cambridge

England now has the lowest levels of Covid-19 restrictions in place since the coronavirus pandemic began 16 months ago.

Face masks are no longer mandatory in shops and on public transport, limits on gathering have gone and the work from home guidance has ended.

Nightclubs have thrown open their doors for the first time since March 2020, while theatres and restaurants can fully reopen and pubs are no longer restricted to table service only.

ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell reports from Norwich.

The decision to lift restrictions is not being welcomed by everyone.

ITV News Anglia spoke to people in Cambridge

For people who have had to shield, the lifting of restrictions has caused huge concern.

Julie Howell from Peterborough has lived with Multiple Sclerosis for thirty years and is the Leader of the Green Party at the City Council.

For her, today is not 'Freedom Day', it's quite the opposite, she says "It's a shift now to actually you're on your own" and that many people in similar situations feel they are "being chucked under the bus."

ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson spoke to Julie Howell about 'Freedom Day'.

There's a real risk of social isolation for people like me because we know the costs of becoming really ill, and we won't take that risk, so we're going to stay at home. We won't be spending our money in shops, we won't be going out and socialising, our world gets smaller and smaller. Julie Howell

Bill Nettlefield, the owner of Bert & Bill's Gift Shop in Colchester is asking staff to carry on wearing masks. Credit: ITV News Anglia

For businesses, reaction to the lifting of restrictions is mixed, with face masks for example, creating differing opinions. Many shops will continue to ask customers to wear a mask

The owner of Bert & Bills gift shop in Colchester is asking his staff to carry on wearing masks.

I do believe it is very early with the number of cases we have at the moment to take the masks off indoors and our staff will definitely be keeping masks on when customers come in. I just think opening everything up is just a bit too quick on some items and the mask is certainly something indoors that we should be wearing a bit longer. Bill Nettlefield, Owner of Bert and Bill's gifts shop, Colchester

ITV News Anglia's Victoria Lampard reports from Colchester

The Oakman Group runs thirty five pubs and employs around 1,200 staff, operating a number of pubs across the anglia region.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia at the White Hart in Ampthill, the founder and Executive Chairman Peter Borg-Neil said his priority is the health and safety of his staff and customers.

We lost an awful lot of money, we have had to fight hard to survive, we have come through that now and we are recovering. For the people in the industry lockdown has been tough, it's tough for their mental health and the sooner we return to normality the better. It's our responsibility to assess risk and put in the right protocols we believe and are prepared to stand behind to keep people safe. Peter Borg-Neal, Founder and Exec Chairman of The Oakman Group

From the 19th July the pub group will continue to provide table-only service with staff taking and delivering every table's order.

Bosses say they will also keep their existing covid measures including screens between tables, hand sanitiser stations and high-intensity and regular cleaning regimes, but face masks will not be insisted upon, giving both staff and customers the choice.

Watch a short interview with Peter Borg-Neil, Executive Chairman of the Oakman Group.

While Public Health Officials in Norfolk say covid cases are rising across the county and that we "must not drop our guard" as restrictions are lifted.

The County Council is launching a new campaign called 'IChoose' to encourage people to maintain measures that will keep people safe.

There is no doubt we are in a better position than in the first and second waves, due to the success of the vaccination programme, but that does not mean we should drop our guard. The Prime Minister now wants us to exercise personal choice, which I totally support. That's why today, we launch a campaign, IChoose, to encourage everyone to exercise that choice wisely Cllr Andrew Proctor, Leader of Norfolk County Council

Public Health Officials recommend to continue with increased hand washing. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The advice from Norfolk County Council is as follows:

Continue familiar prevention behaviours such as hand washing and wearing a face covering in public indoor spaces.

Continue to meet outdoors where possible and ensure indoor places are well ventilated.

Carry out symptom-free testing two times per week, including for secondary school aged children.

Free test kits are available from libraries and pharmacies.

We are in a third wave and are seeing around 200 cases a day. Even for younger people and people who have been vaccinated, covid can still make you feel ill and one in 10 of those who are infected can go on to get long covid. Director of public health, Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk County Council

Public Health official for Bedford Borough where cases are currently 320 per 100,000 are asking people to remain cautious.

Cllr Louise Jackson is from Bedford Borough and works with Public health

ITV News Anglia's Becky Jago spoke to Stuart Keeble, the Director of Public Health Suffolk about the lifting for restrictions.