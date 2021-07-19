Lewis Hamilton receives racist online abuse after British Grand Prix Win

Lewis Hamilton has been targeted with online racist abuse after winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

A Joint statement has been released from Formula 1, the FIA and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team:

Formula 1, The FIA and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team condemn this behaviour in the strongest possible terms. These people have no place in our sport and we urge that those responsible should be held accountable for their actions. Joint statement

The statement went on to say that, "Formula 1, the FIA, the drivers and the teams are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport, and such unacceptable instances of online abuse must be highlighted and eliminated."

The Stevenage driver won in front of 140,000 spectators at the Northamptonshire track after a dramatic 190mph collision with Max Verstappen.

His Instagram feed was later targeted with offensive emojis and slurs after posting a celebratory picture.

The abuse has come just a week after the 36-year-old's commission into increased diversity in Formula One.

Lewis Hamilton is yet to comment on the abuse on social media but has shared best wishes to his competitor, Max Verstappen, who was injured in the controversial crash during the race.