More spectators allowed at Duxford for first airshow since 2019

More spectators are to be allowed into IWM Duxford for its first airshow in two years.

The museum has been able to boost its capacity to allow in 8,000 ticket holders for its 'Summer Airshow' after new government guidance was issued.

All its indoor exhibitions will be open but there will be some covid measures still be in place. including encouraging people to wear face masks inside, and asking for proof of Covid status on entry.

Whilst we continue to work within the parameters of the updated government guidance, we are maintaining some measures to ensure the safety of visitors, staff and volunteers on site. These include requiring ticket holders aged 16 and over to show their Covid-19 status as a condition of entry, We are also still strongly encouraging visitors wear face coverings whilst indoors and in congested areas. Spokesperson, IWM Duxford

The B-17G Flying Fortress 'Sally B' Credit: IWM Duxford

Some of the changes to the event on the 24th and 25th of July include new additions to the flying list: