More spectators allowed at Duxford for first airshow since 2019
More spectators are to be allowed into IWM Duxford for its first airshow in two years.
The museum has been able to boost its capacity to allow in 8,000 ticket holders for its 'Summer Airshow' after new government guidance was issued.
All its indoor exhibitions will be open but there will be some covid measures still be in place. including encouraging people to wear face masks inside, and asking for proof of Covid status on entry.
Some of the changes to the event on the 24th and 25th of July include new additions to the flying list:
The P-47D Thunderbolt
TF-51D Mustang
Grumman Wildcat
Spitfire nostalgia
and five additional Second World War fighters taking to the skies.