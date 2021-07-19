Old Cambridge Lock Keeper's house to be returned to its former glory
Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes
A former Lock Keeper's house on Jesus Green in Cambridge is to be restored to a family home.
The Grade two listed building was built in 1836 and has been derelict for years and was previously owned by the navigation authority, known as the Conservators of the River Cam.
In recent years it was rented out to students, but when it was empty it became the target of some antisocial behaviour.But now mother and daughter Victoria Li and Elizabeth Huang have taken on the building as a restoration project.
They want to encourage community engagement with the renovation and change the site's anti-social reputation.