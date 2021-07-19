Organ donation plea: 300 people needing transplants in East

Play video

Watch this report by ITV Anglia's Sarah Cooper

With hundreds of people in the East waiting for a transplant many people are being encouraged to talk about organ donation.

Despite a change in the law last May, meaning it is assumed people want to be a donor after death unless you opt out, health bosses say it is still important that families discuss their wishes.

After a shift at work on an ambulance - Ted Dodd likes to spend time by the water at his home in Isleham near Soham.

He had his first kidney transplant as a teenager but just before Covid hit he needed another one.

I'd had twelve, nearly thirteen years with the first kidney - of excellent normality, living life like any sort of teenager and then into early adulthood - should have been living and I just got used to it and for that news to come about sort of felt a lot like my freedom was being taken away from me and I was heartbroken. Ted Dodd, transplant patient

Ted Dodd, Tranplant patient Credit: ITV ANGLIa

Ted found himself back on the transplant waiting list during the pandemic.

I had lost all hope I think it's fair to say - I switched my phone off, I unpacked my bag, which I had in my car all the time just in case and was pretty convinced I was not going to have a transplant. Ted Dodd, Transplant patient

Last May, Ted got the call he had been waiting for but more than 300 people in the East are still waiting.

That is why people are now being encouraged to talk about organ donation.

It's so important that everyone has the conversation, we understand that with the pandemic families haven't been able to get together and the time they have had together has been really precious so you maybe haven't wanted to have those conversations, but if the pandemic's taught us anything it's that we don't know what's around the corner . Claire Burbridge, Specialist Organ Donation Nurse

Ted says his transplant has given him a new start and he is focusing on making the most of it.