Organ donation plea: 300 people needing transplants in East

With hundreds of people in the East waiting for a transplant many people are being encouraged to talk about organ donation.
Despite a change in the law last May, meaning it is assumed people want to be a donor after death unless you opt out, health bosses say it is still important that families discuss their wishes.
After a shift at work on an ambulance - Ted Dodd likes to spend time by the water at his home in Isleham near Soham.
He had his first kidney transplant as a teenager but just before Covid hit he needed another one.
Ted found himself back on the transplant waiting list during the pandemic.
Last May, Ted got the call he had been waiting for but more than 300 people in the East are still waiting.
That is why people are now being encouraged to talk about organ donation.
Ted says his transplant has given him a new start and he is focusing on making the most of it.