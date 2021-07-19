Tree-mendous ! Appeal to buy 400 year old woodland reaches target

Play video

Watch this report by ITV Anglia's Liz Summers on the Astonbury Wood bluebells

A fundraising appeal to save a patch of ancient woodland in Hertfordshire after it was put up for sale has reached its target of £100,000 thousand pounds.

It means The Wildlife Trust can now buy the 125 year lease for Astonbury Woods near Stevenage to preserve the 400 year old site for future generations to enjoy.

Astonbury Woods has been saved to be enjoyed by future generations Credit: ITV Anglia

As an ancient woodland, Astonbury Wood is irreplaceable – some of the trees there will have been standing for centuries. It is a wonderful place for people to experience wildlife and we want to help keep it that way. Lesley Davies , Chief Executive, Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust

Hertfordshire County Council wanted to sell the woods , which lies east of Stevenage off the A602 near Bragbury End, as well as the Field Study Centre there.A designated Local Wildlife Site, the woodland has existed since the 1600s and contains archaeological features, including several pits, as well as providing a rich wildlife habitat.