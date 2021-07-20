Bedfordshire police condemn racist attack after black man stabbed in Luton

Bedfordshire Police have issued a message condemning racism after a black man was stabbed in the leg in Luton in what they are calling a "frightening" racially aggravated attack.

The victim was targeted by two white men who also shouted abuse at him as he walked along the footpath from Butely Road at 8:45 am last Tuesday.He was stabbed in the leg and suffered minor injuries.

Police say they are now searching for the attackers. The first is described as white, approximately 5’10”, around 30 and lean. He was wearing a black Puma tracksuit and a black peaked cap.The second was also white, around 30, lean with short, dark hair with the sides shaved. He was wearing a black tracksuit.

Bedfordshire Police sent out a tweet to appeal for more information